Modi regime using judiciary as a tool to snatch Kashmiris’ rights: GA Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, has said that the Indian judiciary has always been a puppet of the Hindutva elements and the Narendra Modi government is using it as a tool to snatch the rights of the people of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Indian Supreme Court’s biased, anti-Muslim, and anti-Kashmir verdict of validating the Hindutva government’s decision of 5 August 2019 is yet another slap on the face of the Indian judiciary. “This ridiculous and sham judgment is a travesty of justice and a blot on the face of judicial history,” he said.

The APHC Vice Chairman said the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is using the judiciary as a tool to impose its Hindutva agenda on Kashmiris and snatch their fundamental rights and these kangaroo courts are acting like facilitators to him. He pointed out that the Indian judiciary has become highly saffronized since fascist Modi assumed power in 2014.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar while recalling the shameful history of Indian courts about Kashmir said that the Indian courts have always disappointed the Kashmiris and have never given any decision in their favor to date. “They have pronounced their verdicts on the directions of the Indian government. The hanging of two Kashmiris, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru, on fake charges at the behest of the Indian government is a glaring example of an Indian plaint judiciary.

Even the Indian Supreme Court admitted that there was no evidence against Afzal Guru still he was hanged to satisfy the so-called conscience of Indian people,” he said.

The APHC Vice Chairman said the biased ruling of upholding Modi regime’s 5th August 2019 move, which was in brazen violation of the UN resolutions, has again proved that the Indian judiciary is blindly favoring the Modi regime and is acting under RSS-BJP influence. He categorically rejected the Indian court’s verdict saying that it has no right to make unilateral decisions on the status of an internationally-recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir against the Kashmiris’ will. He said preserving their unique identity is a matter of life and death for the Kashmiris and they will never bow before the Indian military might.

Paying glowing tributes to the freedom-loving Kashmiri people, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said the Kashmiris can be killed but cannot be defeated and the day is not far when they will get rid of the Indian slavery.

He urged the UN to hold India accountable for its war crimes in occupied Kashmir. He also thanked Pakistan for consistently supporting the Kashmir cause and maintained that this support is a source of strength for the Kashmiris.