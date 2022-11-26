UrduPoint.com

Modi Regime Victimizing Journalists For Exposing Indian Brutalities In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2022 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Political experts and analysts have deplored that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government was victimizing journalists for exposing Indian brutalities on Kashmiris.

The political experts and analysts, in their statements and interviews in Srinagar, said the Modi regime was using "different intimidating tactics to harass the journalists" and force them to toe its line, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They said IIOJK was the worst place for journalists to work freely, adding that the media persons were abducted, threatened and tortured just for "doing their job".

They said the RSS-backed communal Modi government was using probe agencies like the notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) to frequently raid the offices and residences of journalists in the occupied territory.

The political experts and analysts highlighted that for the last over a week several media persons were being summoned to the police stations on a daily basis and harassed in the name of questioning.

They said that several Kashmiri journalists including Aasif Sultan and Fahd Shah were facing illegal detention under draconian laws. "Kashmiri journalists are being booked under draconian laws for speaking the truth and victimization of the media persons in IIOJK increased manifold since August 5, 2019," they added.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that a number of journalists had been killed, and scores injured by Indian troops since 1989 in IIOJK. "Modi regime is defaming Kashmiri journalists and media organizations for exposing Indian brutalities in IIOJK. India has snatched every right including the right to freedom of the press but it cannot hide its crimes by stifling media in Kashmir," they said.

Curbs on freedom of expression in IIOJK need world's attention, the political experts and analysts said, adding that assault on Kashmiri journalists should be a "wake-up call" for international media organizations.

