Modi Regime Victimizing Kashmiris For Affiliation With Freedom Struggle
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 11:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) In the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Narendra Modi-led government continues to confiscate properties of Kashmiri people for their affiliation and role in the ongoing freedom movement on Saturday.
According to Radio Pakistan, the Indian Home Ministry declared the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League as unlawful and also banned the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir.
The Modi regime has directed its puppet administration in the territory to seize all assets and freeze bank accounts and finances belonging to these two organizations.
The Indian authorities had already confiscated the headquarters of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar and hundreds of houses and properties belonging to Hurriyat leaders and organizations across the occupied territory.
The authorities have also demolished many residential houses, shops and plazas of civilians in the occupied territory as part of collective punishment.
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other pro-freedom organizations in their statements in Srinagar have termed the brutal policies of the Indian government as a threat to peace in entire South Asia.
They urged the international community to take notice of Indian state terrorism in the territory and settle the Kashmir dispute by the Kashmiris’ aspirations.
