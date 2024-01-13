Open Menu

Modi Regime Victimizing Kashmiris For Affiliation With Freedom Struggle

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 11:48 PM

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

In the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Narendra Modi-led government continues to confiscate properties of Kashmiri people for their affiliation and role in the ongoing freedom movement on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) In the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Narendra Modi-led government continues to confiscate properties of Kashmiri people for their affiliation and role in the ongoing freedom movement on Saturday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Indian Home Ministry declared the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League as unlawful and also banned the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir.

The Modi regime has directed its puppet administration in the territory to seize all assets and freeze bank accounts and finances belonging to these two organizations.

The Indian authorities had already confiscated the headquarters of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar and hundreds of houses and properties belonging to Hurriyat leaders and organizations across the occupied territory.

The authorities have also demolished many residential houses, shops and plazas of civilians in the occupied territory as part of collective punishment.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other pro-freedom organizations in their statements in Srinagar have termed the brutal policies of the Indian government as a threat to peace in entire South Asia.                                    

They urged the international community to take notice of Indian state terrorism in the territory and settle the Kashmir dispute by the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Hurriyat Conference Bank Jammu Srinagar Muslim All Government Asia

Recent Stories

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

6 minutes ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

10 minutes ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

10 minutes ago
 59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

10 minutes ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

10 minutes ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

10 minutes ago
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

41 minutes ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

39 minutes ago
 Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Ta ..

Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal

39 minutes ago
 PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI

PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI

39 minutes ago
 LWMC CEO visits WASA head office

LWMC CEO visits WASA head office

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan