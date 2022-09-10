Modi regime wants to efface Muslim identity of IIOJK'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Political experts and analysts have said that RSS-backed Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has intensified its efforts to efface Muslim identity and impose Hindutva ideology in the territory.

Political experts and analysts in their statements and interviews in Srinagar said"Modi's BJP regime is hell bent upon converting IIOJK's Muslim majority into a minority," said a press release.

They said"India is systematically imposing settler colonialism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and repeal of Article 370 was meant to paving the way for settling the Indian citizens in the territory.

" "Reviving pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in Kashmir is the main goal of BJP and RSS combine. Hindutva forces have devised a plan to carry out genocide of Kashmiri Muslims. BJP-RSS want fulfillment of their long-held desire of total integration of IIOJK with India," they said.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that the BJP government wants to establish Hindu civilization in occupied Kashmir.

However, they said,"Kashmiris will never allow BJP-RSS to snatch away their identity and will prefer death over becoming slaves of Hindu fanatic forces. Global champions of human rights must speak for the Kashmiris' rights," they added.