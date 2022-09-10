UrduPoint.com

Modi Regime Wants To Efface Muslim Identity Of IIOJK'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Modi regime wants to efface Muslim identity of IIOJK'

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Political experts and analysts have said that RSS-backed Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has intensified its efforts to efface Muslim identity and impose Hindutva ideology in the territory.

Political experts and analysts in their statements and interviews in Srinagar said"Modi's BJP regime is hell bent upon converting IIOJK's Muslim majority into a minority," said a press release.

They said"India is systematically imposing settler colonialism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and repeal of Article 370 was meant to paving the way for settling the Indian citizens in the territory.

" "Reviving pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in Kashmir is the main goal of BJP and RSS combine. Hindutva forces have devised a plan to carry out genocide of Kashmiri Muslims. BJP-RSS want fulfillment of their long-held desire of total integration of IIOJK with India," they said.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that the BJP government wants to establish Hindu civilization in occupied Kashmir.

However, they said,"Kashmiris will never allow BJP-RSS to snatch away their identity and will prefer death over becoming slaves of Hindu fanatic forces. Global champions of human rights must speak for the Kashmiris' rights," they added.

Related Topics

India Minority Jammu Srinagar Muslim Government

Recent Stories

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

12 hours ago
 US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

12 hours ago
 UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Frien ..

UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.