Modi regime wants to expose Kashmiris to Indian variant of COVID: TWI

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI) Monday said that Narendra Modi's communal government has organized the Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir to deliberately expose the Kashmiris to the most dangerous Indian variant of COVID-19.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a TWI spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that during a recent visit to Srinagar, the Indian Army chief, engaged in massacring innocent Kashmiris, had said that the army was fully prepared for the Amarnath yatra. It is very unfortunate that all necessary steps have been taken in this regard, the TWI added.

The spokesman said that on the one hand the Indian government and its army have confined Kashmiris to their homes in the name of corona sanctions, while on the other hand, they are showing their hostility towards Kashmiris by sending influxes of Hindu pilgrims to the occupied territory.

He said that holding yatra would not only make the coronoa epidemic more serious in Jammu and Kashmir but also the influx of the pilgrims would cause environmental pollution in Kashmir.

The spokesman said that the pleasant atmosphere of Kashmir Valley was already severely polluted due to the presence of millions of Indian occupational troops occupying here.

He urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to put pressure on the Modi government to cancel the Amarnath Yatra in view of the dire situation of corona pandemic in India due to the arrangement of such event in the name of Kumbh Mela in India.