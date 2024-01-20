Modi Regime Warns IIOJK People Over Their Association With Hurriyat Organizations
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) After failing to subdue the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom by applying different brutal tactics, the Narendra Modi-led Indian government has now started harassing the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to force them to give up their affiliation with pro-freedom organizations.
According to Kashmir Media Service report on Saturday, the Indian police are making announcements through loudspeakers in occupied Kashmir asking the people to stay away from Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (TeH).
The Modi government had recently banned the JKML headed by illegally detained Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Masarrat Aalam Butt and TeH founded by Syed Ali Gilani Shaheed for five years.
The Indian police made announcements in markets and public spaces, stressing that any association with these organizations would result in severe consequences.
In addition, a drum beater accompanied the police during these announcements in the areas of North Kashmir where the warnings were being conveyed.
Locals told the media that posters were also prominently displayed across the IIOJK reading the message that any attempt to establish contact with these Hurriyat organizations would be dealt with firmly.
Political experts and Kashmir watchers are of the view that the Indian police are preparing grounds to arrest people on a massive scale to punish them for their attachment with the ongoing struggle for right to self-determination. However, they added that such tactics have failed to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission in the past and will meet the same fate now as well.
