Modi regime weaponizing technologies to choke all freedoms in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Modi-led Indian regime is weaponizing technologies to create fear and choke all forms of expression through its army, paramilitary forces, police, National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency, brutally engaged in cordon and search operations day and day, in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said Indian repression has turned the occupied territory into a living hell for its residents as the occupation regime has intensified restrictions coupled with surveillance in the territory, particularly post Aug 2019 illegal actions.

Since then, Kashmiris regularly experienced breaches of their privacy by the occupying regime to monitor and terrorize them.

They are subjected to multiple layers of surveillance in utter disregard of privacy rights.

Now, the regime has equipped its police with GPS tracker anklets to strip the Kashmiri people of freedom, if any. Police have been granted access to major social media platforms to monitor those expressing dissent against the occupation of their homeland.

Besides, killings, house raids, cordon and search operations, detentions, torture, and attaching properties have already become a new normal in the occupied territory, which has already witnessed 17 deaths from Indian bullets in the month of October, raising the overall toll to 96,263 since January 1989.