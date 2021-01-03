Modi regime writing horrible history of crimes in IIOJK: TWI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI) strongly condemning the increasing brutalities of Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said that Narendra Modi's fascist regime was writing horrible history of crimes against humanity in the territory.

A spokesperson of TWI in a statement said that Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory continued to be at its peak in 2020 and the troops martyred many innocent Kashmiri youth in fake encounters.

The latest example of brutalities was the killing of three innocent youth by the troops in a fake encounter on December 30 in Lawepura area of Srinagar.

He said that the Hindutva government of BJP was employing all sorts of tactics to stop Kashmiris from waging the struggle for freedom.

He said that apart from punishing the resistance leaders, activists and youth, every Kashmiri belonging to different walks of life was being put behind bars to extinguish the freedom sentiment.

The spokesman said that Modi government was making full use of its notorious investigative agencies National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate to harass and intimidate the freedom-loving Kashmiris in false cases while keeping the freedom-loving leaders in jails for life.

A series of sedition cases have also been filed against them on false charges, he said and added that the repressive policy adopted by the Modi government to subjugate the Kashmiris has failed to intimidate them into submission.

He said that Kashmiris are not ready to live with India and Modi government should remember that the spirit of freedom of nations cannot be suppressed by force.