Modi regime,Hindutva ideology, suffered a crushing defeat in recent military stand-off with Pakistan : Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday that Modi regime of

India and its so-called Hindutva ideology, did suffer a crushing blow and defeat in recent 4-day war with

Pakistan.

Addressing the unveiling ceremony of ground-breaking volume, “Strategic Reckoning: Perspectives on

Deterrence and Escalation Post-Pahalgam – May 2025,” edited by Dr Rabia Akhtar,the Institute of

Regional Studies (IRS), Islamabad, and the Centre for Security Strategy and Policy Research (CSSPR),

he said institutions like the IRS, were playing an crucial role in shaping foreign policy.

The minister said that during recent military stand-off with India, Pakistan not only gave a befitting response to

India's unjustified aggression but also exposed New Delhi’s misleading propaganda on the front of the

narrative.

Pakistan unleashed a new story of victories in the four-day war, Attaullah Tarar said adding that it forced India

to request a ceasefire following heavy losses.

India, he said, was a usurper and aggressive country that was trying to play a victim but its strategy backfired

as facts could no more be kept confidential and secret.

He said the book written by Dr Rabia will go a long way in shaping strategies and many policy makers

will benefit from this masterpiece regarding escalation in South Asia and how deterrence played a

role in de-escalation.

Unfortunately, Pakistan has an adversary, a country which has its

policies based on deceit and treachery. So this false notion of

"Rising India" and assuming this role of a bully in South Asia was

very effectively countered by Pakistan during the four-day war.

The whole world, he added, witnessed that when an aggressor resorted

to unprovoked, unjustified aggression that the whole Pakistani nation

got united and its response did force the enemy not only to retreat

but to request for a ceasefire.

The minister said it was textbook deterrence and whenever history will be

written, this four-day war will always be remembered as a great victory for

Pakistan in which Islamabad proved to be a stabilizing factor and as a

nation which actually brought stability and balance in South Asia.

Tarar said that one of the lessons learned from the four-day war was

that no matter what the odds were, a country which was an aggressor,

an occupier and a violator, can never play the victim.

He reminded that when the Pahalgam incident happened and the false

flag operation of Pahalgam took place, India was very quick at

pointing fingers at Pakistan.

Stating that the very policy of New Delhi has inherent anomalies

, he said "a policy based on contradictions, deceit and

treachery, that will get you nowhere in geopolitics and global

politics".

He said that Pakistan has laid down 90,000 lives in the war against

terrorism,it suffered economic losses to the tune of hundreds of

billions of Dollars, which no other nation can claim.

"When the Pahalgam incident happened, our diplomatic masterstroke was

that we offered an impartial and a fair investigation into the

Pahalgam incident, therefore proving that our hands were clean".

The minister opined had it not been for Pakistan, because it acted

as a shield between the terrorists and the rest of the world, when one

Pakistani soldier, one Pakistani officer, one Pakistani citizen laid

down his or her life for this motherland, it made Pakistan a safer

place, yes, but it also rendered the world as a safer place.

Being the victims of terrorism, Pakistan expressed concern over the

Pahalgam incident but on the contrary, New Delhi was reluctant on

condemning or even expressing concern on Jaffar Express attack,

one of the most heinous hijackings to have taken place in recent

history.

"Pakistan has always been desirous of peace, but whenever put to

test, thanks to our valiant armed forces, we've passed with flying

colours", he remarked.

He said the Modi regime was trying to politicise the sport of cricket

but that was just a failed attempt in saving oneself from

embarrassment.

He said Pakistan proved its military dominance, by shooting down six

planes in defence, and then it responded to Indian aggression

compelling it to request for a ceasefire.

Castigating India for bringing politics to the sports grounds, he said a nation which

was morally bankrupt, and a nation which had no values, will always resort

to this kind of theatrics on the sports field, when it was unable to

win in the military field.

"Pakistan has not only created deterrence, but it has always been

desirous of peace, and we have established peace through our response,

and we shall continue to do so. And let me state, at this

opportunity, that the two-nation theory, which was never accepted by

India, since the inception of Pakistan. And this two-nation

theory is proving to be true with every passing day."

On behalf of the government, he assured Kashmir issue will always

remain a priority for the government, and Pakistan shall continue the

support of the innocent Kashmiris, diplomatically, politically,

morally, and it stood by the UN resolutions to grant the people of

Kashmir the right to self-determination."

"After the four-day war, the Kashmir issue has again been recognised

as an international dispute, and it has now been highlighted in a

manner which is much more robust than before."

The minister said that Pakistan will continue to play its role in

maintaining and supporting peace in the region and it will continue to

act, not only as a deterrent, but also as a balancer in this region.

He said that after achieving great laurels in the recent past with

regard to economy, and to military dominance in the region

after this four-day war, Pakistan now has a good story to tell and in

the comity of nations, Pakistanis could walk with heads held high.

The high-profile launch was attended by diplomats, scholars, journalists,

and officials.