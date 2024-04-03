Modi Regime’s Denounced For Economic Exploitation Of IIOJK’s Natural Wealth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the Narendra Modi-led Indian regime is systematically exploiting the natural resources of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to perpetuate the economic marginalization of the Kashmiri people.
According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas maintained that the Modi government is implementing a multifaceted strategy to disempower Kashmiris politically, constitutionally, culturally, and economically. He noted that since the revocation of the territory’s special status on August 5, 2019, this process has intensified.
“India has been exploiting IIOJK’s water, mineral, forest, and other resources since 1947, leading to the economic dependence of Kashmiris on the Indian state,” Minhas stated.
“However, the Modi-led government has further exacerbated this trend by leasing electricity from Kishtwar’s Ratle Power Project and restarting auctions of lithium reserves in Reasi.”
The APHC also expressed concerns over the outsourcing of contracts to exploit natural resources belonging to the people of IIOJK. Minhas emphasized that such exploitation benefits BJP’s crony capitalists, perpetuating economic underdevelopment in the region.
The deliberate underdevelopment of IIOJK through the plundering of its natural resources serves as a tactic to uphold India’s illegal occupation of the territory, the statement asserted. The APHC called on the international community to exert pressure on India to respect the rights of Kashmiris to their land and natural resources.
Recent Stories
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Karak imposes ban on fire crackers1 second ago
-
DIG, SSP visits markets, business office of city4 seconds ago
-
Kashmiris cheated after abrogation of Article 370: Omar Abdullah7 seconds ago
-
IIOJK people asked to beware of India’s malicious agenda12 seconds ago
-
PHC issues notices to Speaker, Dy Speaker in contempt case16 seconds ago
-
415 liters cold drinks wasted10 minutes ago
-
HEC announces Master, PhD scholarships for Romania10 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 133 kg drugs in six operations11 minutes ago
-
All set to observe the 45th death anniversary of ZAB11 minutes ago
-
Five arrested, 13bikes, weapons recovered11 minutes ago
-
Business community demand boosting security around markets11 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat hold meeting for peaceful conduct of by-election in Kohat21 minutes ago