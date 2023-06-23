Open Menu

Modi Regime's Ruthless Persecution Of Kashmiris, Religious Minorities In India Echoing The World Over: AJK President.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Modi regime's ruthless persecution of Kashmiris, religious minorities in India echoing the world over: AJK President.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said on Friday that the Modi government's repressive policies against Kashmiris and persecution of religious minorities in India were echoing all around the globe

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said on Friday that the Modi government's repressive policies against Kashmiris and persecution of religious minorities in India were echoing all around the globe.

The president said that the world was gradually realizing the danger of Hindutva fascism and its devastating impacts on minorities who were feeling unsafe and insecure in India under Modi's rule.

Commenting on the Indian premier's visit to the United States (US), the president said that the ruthless persecution of religious minorities, in particular the Muslims, has left India exposed at the international level.

He said that many members of the Congress, including US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, had boycotted Modi's address to register their anguish over the ruthless persecution of minorities and rising tides of intolerance and xenophobia. "Even US nationals of Indian descent have been protesting against Modi and his party's apartheid policies", the president said.

He said that the former US President, Barack Obama, had also raised his concerns over the persecution of minorities, especially Muslims in India.

Referring to Obama's recent interview, the president said that the former US President has clearly stated that if India fails in protecting the rights of ethnic minorities in India, there was a strong possibility that India, at some point, starts pulling apart.

On Indo-US bonhomie, the president said that the so-called strategic relationship between India and America was aimed at stopping China's growing influence in the region and beyond.

Referring to the continued bloodshed and violence in the Indian- territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the president said that the world must not forget the brutalities the Modi government had unleashed upon Kashmiris.

