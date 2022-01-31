ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :For the past over seven decades, Indian state terrorism continues to take heavy toll on the Kashmiris suffering under brutal Indian occupation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Killings of Kashmiris in fake encounters are worst war crimes committed by Indian troops in the territory, said a report released by KMS in Monday, in connection with the extra-judicial killing of 5 more Kashmiri youth by the Indian troops in Pulwama and Budgam districts, the other day.

Fascist Modi led Indian regime's actions in IIOJK amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Under a well-mediated policy, the regime through different tactics forces young boys to take gun to justify their elimination without being accused of perpetrating war crimes in the territory. In this regard, an ordeal shared by a Kashmiri youth through a video he uploaded on social media is enough to understand the Modi regime's modus operandi of purging the Muslim youth in the territory.

In the video, Danish Hussain, a youth from north Kashmir's Baramulla district, has threatened to commit suicide to escape the harassment at the hands of Indian occupation forces for over thirteen years. Danish said that he has been continuously harassed by the Indian army and police since 2008 to 2021. In the 9:23 minute duration video that has gone viral on various social media networking sites, Danish is seen making fervent appeals to police to allow him to lead a peaceful life.

Danish, who spent years in jails in and outside Kashmir, says that he ran from his house four days ago after a police raid. "From last four days, I have abandoned my house. I keep on going from one place to another. I want to make it clear that I have no association with any party. I am a common Kashmiri and I should be allowed to live peacefully," Danish says in the video.

In the video shot at an undisclosed place, the youth also said that his father and maternal uncle were rounded up by police. He added that police was trying to implicate him by linking him with militants.

Danish further said in the video that police was harassing him for his recent visit to Chandigarh and recovery of chocolate wrappers from his room. "Why have you made visit to Chandigarh? Can't Kashmiris go to Chandigarh, Goa or other places?" he asked. "I don't want any policeman or army to disturb my personal life. If you think I am troubling you, I will make your job easy. You have nothing to do. I will end up my life," he warned.

The fact is, since Modi came to power in India, brutalities against the Kashmiris have increased sharply. India under Modi has, actually, become a Hindutva fascist regime like the Nazis of Germany.