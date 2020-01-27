Modi responsible for India-Pakistan tensions: Azam Khan Swati

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Monday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi created tension in the relations between Pakistan and India with his wrong and extremist policies.

He was speaking in the Senate on a motion moved by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi for discussion on the regional security situation in the context of the recent challenges emerging in the middle East region.

Swati said people in India and Kashmir were protesting against the wrong policies of India.

People in other countries as well had taken to the streets against the extremist tendencies of India, he added.

The minister said it was success of foreign policy of Pakistan that the steps initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan led to a renewed focus on the Kashmir issue.

The world stood with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, he said adding the end result of the struggle waged by Kashmiris and minorities in India would be their independence from India.

The minister said peace in Afghanistan would ensure peace in Pakistan, adding efforts for peace and prosperity in Pakistan were interlinked to stability in Afghanistan.

He said it was in the interest of every citizen of Pakistan and Afghanistan that permanent peace should be established in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan would not allow the use of its soil against any other country and would continue to play its role for peace and stability in the region.

He referred to the diplomatic efforts of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who visited numerous countries including the United States recently to restore calm after escalation of tensions between Iran and the United States.