UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Responsible For India-Pakistan Tensions: Azam Khan Swati

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:27 PM

Modi responsible for India-Pakistan tensions: Azam Khan Swati

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Monday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi created tension in the relations between Pakistan and India with his wrong and extremist policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Monday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi created tension in the relations between Pakistan and India with his wrong and extremist policies.

He was speaking in the Senate on a motion moved by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi for discussion on the regional security situation in the context of the recent challenges emerging in the middle East region.

Swati said people in India and Kashmir were protesting against the wrong policies of India.

People in other countries as well had taken to the streets against the extremist tendencies of India, he added.

The minister said it was success of foreign policy of Pakistan that the steps initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan led to a renewed focus on the Kashmir issue.

The world stood with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, he said adding the end result of the struggle waged by Kashmiris and minorities in India would be their independence from India.

The minister said peace in Afghanistan would ensure peace in Pakistan, adding efforts for peace and prosperity in Pakistan were interlinked to stability in Afghanistan.

He said it was in the interest of every citizen of Pakistan and Afghanistan that permanent peace should be established in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan would not allow the use of its soil against any other country and would continue to play its role for peace and stability in the region.

He referred to the diplomatic efforts of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who visited numerous countries including the United States recently to restore calm after escalation of tensions between Iran and the United States.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Senate Prime Minister World Shah Mehmood Qureshi Iran Narendra Modi Independence United States Middle East Tangi From Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

6 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

6 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

6 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.