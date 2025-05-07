Open Menu

Modi Should Not Miscalculate Pakistan's Resolve: PIMA

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) President Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) South Punjab Dr Irfanullah Malik has warned the Narendra Modi government not to be under any false impression regarding Pakistan’s strength and unity.

He said that every Pakistani, including the medical community, was filled with the spirit of jihad and the love for martyrdom, and stands firmly behind the Pakistan Army to defend the motherland.

In his statement, Dr Malik declared that the Indian government, led by Modi, should not miscalculate the resolve of the Pakistani nation. “Each citizen of Pakistan is ready to lay down their life for the country. Our armed forces are fully prepared to give a befitting response to any Indian aggression,” he added.

He added that doctors and paramedical staff from across south Punjab are always ready to serve during any crisis. “The medical community of Pakistan, without fearing for their lives, is committed to supporting the nation on all fronts,” he stated.

Dr Malik recalled how India recently attempted a cowardly act under the cover of darkness, but Pakistan’s military responded with full force, compelling India to retreat and face humiliation. He reiterated Pakistan’s defense is unshakable, and the entire nation, from soldiers to civilians, is united in spirit and sacrifice.

