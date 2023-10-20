Open Menu

Modi Systematically Paving Way For Settler Colonialism In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Modi systematically paving way for settler colonialism in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been living under the heel of Hindutva colonialism since 1947 when Indian troops landed in Srinagar on October 27, 1947 against the Kashmiris’ wishes and aspirations, international laws and partition plan of the subcontinent.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, illegal move of abrogating Article 370 taken by the Modi-led Hindutva government of India on August 5, 2019 was another step towards colonizing Kashmir. It added repealing Kashmir’s special status has been a dream of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated Hindutva forces.

Since August, 2019, the report said, the Modi regime has been introducing new laws from time to time to facilitate issuance of domiciles and land-owning rights to non-Kashmiri Hindus and thereby diluting the Muslim majority character of IIOJK. Also, the report added, India is eliminating Kashmiris through massacres and killings to settle non-locals in the territory.

The report lamented that round about three lakh Muslims were massacred in Jammu by Indian army and Hindu fanatics in November 1947 when they were migrating to Pakistan.

Likewise, it added, over 96,246 people were killed by Indian troops from January 1989 to September 2023 in IIOJK and that during the period a number of massacres were carried out by the troops in the territory.

As part of expanding its settler colonial project, the RSS-backed Modi regime is grabbing more and more land from Kashmiris by using Indian business companies and tycoons. It pointed out that building separate colonies for Kashmiri Pandits and retired Indian forces’ personnel were also part of the same project in the territory, adding New Delhi was replicating the Israeli model to further its settler-colonial agenda in IIOJK.

The report said though the people in the occupied territory continue to witness unbearable suffocating atmosphere due to unspeakable repression unleashed by Indian occupation troops and its dreaded probe agencies especially since August 2019 yet they are determined to carry forward their struggle for attaining their right to self-determination at all costs.

Stating that the Modi regime’s colonial measures in IIOJK were clear violations of UN resolutions, the report urged the world community to wake up to take notice of the Indian settler-colonial project in IIOJK.

