Modi taking steps against Indian constitution on Kashmir: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam said on Sunday that Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was going against his country's constitution on Kashmir issue as stripping of its special status on August 5, was unwise and unjust decision.

Talking to the media, he said that Indian Prime Minister was facing internal differences on special status issue. He said that 100,000 Kashmiris had laid down their lives for the cause of independence, adding that Indian forces had so far lifted upto 1.3 million youth from Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) whose whereabouts were unknown.

Kashmir is the future of Pakistan, and the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris people throb together, chairman Kashmir Committee said and quoted Quaid-i- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as saying that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

Syed Fakhar Imam said that Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein, adding that PTI leadership raised the issue at every fora of the world.

The Parliament of France also discussed the Kashmir issue, he said, adding that US congressmen posed hard question to US Assistant Secretary of State, Alice Wells on the issue. "It is a disputed territory for the last 72 years," Chairman Kashmir committee noted.

The government and opposition were on the same page on Kashmir issue, he said and added that Parliament adopted resolution unanimously on Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered 50 minutes speech in the United Nations and advocated Kashmir issue in a way which was extolled worldwide, he said.

He lamented that India deprived 1.9 million Assamis of citizenship which was also an incorrect decision.