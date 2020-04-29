Modi to be banned from travelling any country of world for his crimes against humanity: Rehman Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik Wednesday strongly condemned the Indian forces unprecedented brutalities against innocent people of held Kashmir and Indian Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik Wednesday strongly condemned the Indian forces unprecedented brutalities against innocent people of held Kashmir and Indian Muslims.

Addressing a news conference here, he said that earlier Indian Prime Minister Narednra Modi entry to US was banned for his involvement in terrorist activities and Muslim massacre in Gujrat and now again same voices from US Senate were rising to ban Modi's entry.

"Soon Modi will be banned from travelling any country of the world for his crimes against humanity" he said.

He said that the international community must take notice of Narendra Modi crimes against oppressed Kashmiris and Indian Muslims. He said that by introducing new Domicile Law, Modi had violated international laws.

Responding to a question Malik said, he had sought a report on the medical facilities, financial assistance being provided to the transgenders community during the outbreak of COVID-19.

He said that it had been reported in the media and in others reports that transgenders were not being provided relief packages, financial aid and they were also being deprived of their medical facilities in the challenging situation.

He expressed that transgenders were the most vulnerable section of our society as they were not only homeless but also had no source of livelihood. "Transgenders deserve our full attentions and support and they should be properly taken care of", he added.

He said that relief packages, financial assistance and ration should be provided immediately to the transgenders with proper medical facilities and the testing and screening of the transgenders for coronavirus should be conducted.

The notice issued by his office stated that Chairman Committee had sought report from the Ministry of Interior, each Provincial government and also from the Chief Commissioner, ICT on the above matter.

The NADRA has also been asked to provide full statistical data of transgenders province wise. The Senate Standing Committee on Interior shall review the government measures taken for transgenders in its next meeting.