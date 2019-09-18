Modi to be put on trial in court of law soon: Fakhar Imam

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be put on trial in the court of law soon for committing crimes against humanity in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday said Indian Narendra Modi would be put on trial in the court of law soon for committing crimes against humanity in Kashmir.

Addressing a conference on Kashmir arranged by Senate of Pakistan, he said India had crossed all limits of tyranny and carried out human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to put at stake the regional peace with its unconstitutional steps and narrow minded approach.

Syed Fakhar Imam said Pakistan had effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at all international forums and would continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

He said all political parties in the country were on the same page on the issue of Kashmir.

He said India had violated UN resolutions, international laws and its own constitution by abolishing article 370 to revoke the special status of Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would effectively raise the Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly.

He said Kashmir was the most militarized region of the world.

It was unfortunate that for every ten Kashmiris, one soldier had been deployed in the valley, he added.

He also thanked China for extending support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

Senator Sitara Ayaz said that her party Awami National Party would extend support to the government for the Kashmir cause.

She also urged the government to take along all political parties on the Kashmir issue.