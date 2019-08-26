UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi To Lose Power Over Kashmir Issue: Kanwal Shauzab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:53 PM

Modi to lose power over Kashmir issue: Kanwal Shauzab

PTI's Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab Monday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lose his government over the Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :PTI's Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab Monday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lose his government over the Kashmir issue.

Modi, who was following the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), would definitely be thrown out of power by the people over massive human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she stated while talking to a news channel.

She said the entire Pakistani nation stood behind the Kashmiri people, who were struggling for their legitimate right to self-determination.

The people from all walks of life and all the political parties were on the same page with Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was forcefully raising his voice for the cause of Kashmiri people around the world, she added.

Kanwal Shauzab said If the Modi government did not shun its stubborn and insane policies over Kashmir then India would be finished.

She said that more than 130 separatist movement groups had started raising voice for their rights in India.

Meanwhile, Shamim Shaal, a member of APHC told the news channel that the Indian government had made eight million Kashmiri people hostage and the world should come to their rescue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Jammu Same All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Trump rejects reducing fossil fuel production for ..

3 minutes ago

CITES votes to ban trade in two endangered otter s ..

3 minutes ago

US, Britain should check Indian war hysteria on Ka ..

3 minutes ago

Law,order situation is better in Balochistan: IG P ..

3 minutes ago

DIG orders SHO Qilla Gujjar Singh to report to pol ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab Governor visits PSCA

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.