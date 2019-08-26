Modi to lose power over Kashmir issue: Kanwal Shauzab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PTI's Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab Monday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lose his government over the Kashmir issue

Modi, who was following the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), would definitely be thrown out of power by the people over massive human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she stated while talking to a news channel.

She said the entire Pakistani nation stood behind the Kashmiri people, who were struggling for their legitimate right to self-determination.

The people from all walks of life and all the political parties were on the same page with Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was forcefully raising his voice for the cause of Kashmiri people around the world, she added.

Kanwal Shauzab said If the Modi government did not shun its stubborn and insane policies over Kashmir then India would be finished.

She said that more than 130 separatist movement groups had started raising voice for their rights in India.

Meanwhile, Shamim Shaal, a member of APHC told the news channel that the Indian government had made eight million Kashmiri people hostage and the world should come to their rescue.