ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said Indian economy was declining with every passing day and Indian premier Modi, in a bid to hide his failure, had initiated provocative activities against Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Modi's decision of slashing 50 percent Pakistan High Commission's staff was an ample example to divert the attention of the public from the deteriorating condition of Indian economy.

He said 50 percent staff reduction and other unlawful acts by the Indian government were against the Vienna Convention.

He said Indian troops' massive human right violations against the innocent people of the occupied Valley of Jammu and Kashmir could never suppress their legitimate struggle.

To a question over the staff reduction, he said Pakistan would adopt a tit for tat policy against this illegal move by the Indian government.