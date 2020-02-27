UrduPoint.com
'Modi Turning Delhi Into Another Gujrat': Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwa

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 11:35 AM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Ahmed Khan called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed Indian government's atrocities against Muslims, Kashmir issue and matters of mutual interest

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Narendra Modi was turning New Delhi into another Gujrat, adding that RSS had started Gujrat like carnage in New Delhi.

Sarwar said India had become an extremist state due to RSS and Modi, adding that Narendra Modi was the killer of Muslims and destroyer of peace.

Governor Punjab Sarwar said the US President Donald Trump had shown mirror to Modi and his government during his visit to India.

Sarwar urges the United Nations and other international organizations to play their effective role in establishment of peace in the Indian occupied Kashmir and rid the Indian Muslims of Modi's atrocities.

The President AJK said Narendra Modi's aggression was increasing against Kashmiris and Indian Muslims.

He said Nerendra Modi government in connivance with RSS rogues was targeting the Muslims in New Delhi and no terrorism and extremist could be worst than this.

Urging the world, he said time had come that United Nations, OIC, Arab League and other international forums take an immediate notice of Indian terrorism instead of keeping mum, and Narendra Modi and RSS rogues must be contained.

The Governor Punjab said 220 million Pakistanis stood by their brethren Indian Muslims and Kashmiris and they would not hesitate to render any kind of sacrifice. He said India cannot silence voice of Indian Muslims and Kashmiris through guns, adding that despite 205 days of curfew in the occupied valley, Kashmiris are standing firm and determined.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, "Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and we are with Kashmiris and ready to make every sacrifices for their liberation."

