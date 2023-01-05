UrduPoint.com

Modi Turns IIOJ&K Into Prison; Chairperson Of Peace And Cultural Organization Mushal Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Modi turns IIOJ&K into prison; Chairperson of Peace and Cultural organization Mushal Malik

Chairperson of Peace and Cultural organization Mushal Malik Thursday said that India had turned Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) into a prison, where the deaths and tortures were still going on

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Cultural organization Mushal Malik Thursday said that India had turned Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) into a prison, where the deaths and tortures were still going on.

While inaugurating the photo exhibition at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Rawalpindi to mark Kashmiri's right to self-determination day, she said Kashmiris, after 75 years of independence, were still standing where they were in 1948.

She said that by building new settlements in the occupied valley, fascist Modi's conspiracy to turn Kashmiris into a minority continued.

"Despite being the target of all the Indian atrocities, the Kashmiri people are shouting the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad." Mushal urged the United Nations to pressure India to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

"India is involved in violation of Geneva convention and United Nations Security Council resolutions in Occupied Kashmir", she added.

Let's pray that 2023 will be the year of freedom from Indian atrocity rule for Kashmiris.

In the end, Malik said that the Punjab Arts Council had always presented the actual image of Indian illegally Occupied Kashmir to the world.

While speaking on the occasion, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the United Nations Security Council had passed a resolution on January 5, 1949, in which Kashmiris' right to self-determination was recognized.

According to the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, they will have the right to decide their future.

Unfortunately, despite the passage of 75 years, Kashmiris had been deprived of this right while the Muslim Ummah and the people of Pakistan stood with the Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.

A large number of people from the neighbouring cities participated in the exhibition.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Punjab Minority Jammu Rawalpindi Geneva Independence January Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Taliban Sign Oil Production Deal With China's CAPE ..

Taliban Sign Oil Production Deal With China's CAPEIC

2 minutes ago
 CS directs timely resolution of Qeemat Punjab App ..

CS directs timely resolution of Qeemat Punjab App complaints

2 minutes ago
 Biden's Decision to Pull Troops out of Afghanistan ..

Biden's Decision to Pull Troops out of Afghanistan Made It Easier to Help Kyiv - ..

2 minutes ago
 Five policemen injured while defending polio team ..

Five policemen injured while defending polio team in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Sarah Al Amiri visits Bin Ghalib facility to discu ..

Sarah Al Amiri visits Bin Ghalib facility to discuss future of automation and ma ..

44 minutes ago
 Imran Khan striving to mislead youth under 'unfulf ..

Imran Khan striving to mislead youth under 'unfulfilled agenda' : Federal Minist ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.