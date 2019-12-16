UrduPoint.com
Modi Waging War Against Muslims In INDIA: President Arif Alvi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:36 PM

Modi waging war against Muslims in INDIA: President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) President Arif Alvi has said Narendar Modi government is engaged in war against Muslims in India.In his video tweet President said " thousands of messages have been received from India since a day before.

Among them I am tweeting one. This girl while weeping telling about brutal violence of Indian police against girls inside Jamia Milla University.President Arif further said " Modi government while using Hindutva fascism is fighting war against the Muslims.

It is pertinent to mention here Modi government has approved a controversial citizenship law based on discriminatory treatment against Muslims under which Indian citizenship will be given to Non Muslimsfleeing persecution from Muslim-majority neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh except Muslims.Against this law country wide protest is being stated all across India and several casualties have taken place in these demonstrations.

