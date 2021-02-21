UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Wants To Take Full Control Of IIOJK To Win Next Polls: AJK President

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Modi wants to take full control of IIOJK to win next polls: AJK president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to take full control of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), in order to again win the parliamentary elections in 2024.  "If the Kashmir issue had been resolved through drawing-room politics, the UN Security Council, White House and 10-Downing Street would have resolved it long ago," he said adding that we would have to come out in streets and squares and pay heed to the cries rising from Srinagar, Baramullah, Rajouri and Poonch.

He was addressing a webinar organized by the UK-based Hidayat tv and CNI news. The webinar was also addressed by former member of the European Parliament, Lords Wajid Khan, President Tehrike Kashmir UK Faheem Kayani and the TV anchor Syed Abid Kazmi.

  The state president said that the Kashmiri people would never forget those who were helping them in the current environment of distress or those who were raising their voice throughout the world. He maintained that at present, the Kashmiri people were being killed, their children were being slaughtered, and their daughters were being molested before their eyes, and they are forced to die of starvation by depriving them of their land, business and livelihood.

Sardar Masood Khan asserted that what Modi was doing, was going to turn the whole of India into another Kashmir where the Muslims, Dalits, Sikhs and the Christians feel themselves to be insecure.

"The same was done by the German Nazi ruler Adolf Hitler to Jews, Roma nomads, and Hungarian and Polish citizens, and when his brutalities had crossed all limits, the world had to jointly fight a war against him on the cost of hundreds of thousands of human lives," he added.

  The AJK president said that the only option to defeat Modi and rid the Kashmiri people of his repression was that we turn the Kashmir liberation movement into an international campaign of human rights and civil liberties, and at the same time, use our politics, diplomacy and media to disseminate the voice of Kashmiri people in every nook and corner of the world.  "We must keep exposing India's false narrative, and promote our true narrative on a full-time basis," he added.

  The President pointed out that in order to malign the Kashmir liberation movement and to tarnish the image of Pakistan on the international level, India had waged a systematic disinformation campaign which had recently stood exposed, but in spite of becoming all details of this international scam, no action has been taken against India. "If the same crime had been committed by Russia or China, not only they would have been held accountable but economic sanctions would also have been imposed on them," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World United Nations Business Russia China Parliament White House Narendra Modi German Roma Jammu Srinagar Same United Kingdom Wajid Khan Adolf Hitler Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Muslim Jew Christian Media TV All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

SEDD closes two establishments for violating preve ..

1 minute ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2021

16 minutes ago

951 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered in last 24 ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice organises course on effectiven ..

1 hour ago

SDCA: Turkish plane arrives destination after mino ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Municipality distributes 3000 seedlings wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.