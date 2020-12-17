UrduPoint.com
Modi Wants To Turn Muslim Majority Into A Minority In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Modi wants to turn Muslim majority into a minority in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Molvi Bashir Ahmad has said that India wants to settle non-state residents in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to turn its Muslim majority status into a minority.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "As long as there is a single Indian soldier in the territory, our resistance will continue." He said that the struggle of the Kashmiri people against change in the geographical position of IIOJK, change in demographic identity, provision of domicile certificates to non-state residents and martyring youth would continue and the dream of India would never come true.

The APHC General Secretary deplored that people, especially living near the military camps, were being forcibly evicted from their lands and steps were being taken to build houses for Indian ex-servicemen, RSS workers and foreign workers on the snatched land.

He said, any such move, which affects the integrity of the territory and its occupied status, is against the UN resolutions and said that the people of IIOJK would reject such a unilateral decision.

Molvi Bashir saluted the spirit and morale of the IIOJK people and urged them to send a clear message to India that the people of Kashmir would never accept India's illegal occupation of their motherland under any circumstances.

He appealed to the United Nations and the world community to stand by the facts and understand the reality, how the Indian Hindutva government within India has usurped the rights of minorities.

He said that the United Nations should play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue and establishing peace in the region under its resolutions.

More Stories From Pakistan

