Modi Will Apologize For Article 370 Soon: Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The Chairman of Indian National Congress chapter in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Ghulam Ahmad Mir has said that the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will apologize for abrogating Article 370 soon.

According to Kashmir Media service (KMS), Ghulam Ahmad Mir addressing the party workers convention in the Islamabad district of South Kashmir, said that like the Modi announced the withdrawal of farm laws, he will also reverse the illegal changes in the territory.

Earlier, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah called for the restoration of Article 370 and 35A and the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti expressed hope that the illegal changes made in IIOJK since August 2019" will be reversed and said that the decision to repeal the three farm laws stemmed from electoral compulsions and fear of drubbing in elections.

Besides Article 370 and 35A, many Muslim organisations and religious leaders have called for the repeal of the contentious CAA and NRC and UAPA.

Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, President, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, called CAA-NRC "anti-people and anti-constitutional laws and urged the Indian PM to withdraw them at the earliest.

"All draconian laws, including CAA and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), need to be withdrawn," said President of Majlis-e-Mushawarat, Navaid Hamid.

The Muslim leaders have claimed that the CAA movement encouraged the farmers to protest against the farm laws.

The CAA allows persecuted minorities belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to avail of Indian citizenship.

