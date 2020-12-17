UrduPoint.com
Modi Writes Letter To Nawaz Sharif To Condole Death Of His Mother

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:01 PM

Indian Prime Minister says he is sad to hear the death of Begum Shamim Akthar—the mother of Nawaz Sharif, in a letter delivered to PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter to former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to condole death of his mother, a local tv reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi said that he was sad to hear the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

According to the reports, Indian High Commissioner sent the letter to Maryam Nawaz on Dec 11.

“Simplicity of Begum Shamim Akhtar is impressive. I met her during my visit in 2015,” read the letter.

Modi is the only Prime Minister who came to limelight to express condolences with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over deathof his mother.

No other leader from the world leaders expressed condolences with Sharif family so openly.

Nawaz Sharif himself is in London and Maryam Nawaz, his daughter, received the letter at Jati Umar, the sources said.

