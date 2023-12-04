Open Menu

Modification Can Attract Domestic And Foreign Investors: Saqib Rafiq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Modification can attract domestic and foreign investors: Saqib Rafiq

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq has said that diversification in Pakistan's capital market can help expand and broaden investment options beyond traditional avenues.

He made these remarks at the inaugural ceremony of Invest Expo 2023 organized by the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) with the support of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and other capital market entries.

Pakistan's capital market has primarily revolved around equities and government securities, but efforts have been made to diversify and develop other investment instruments to attract both domestic and foreign investors, he added.

Saqib also lauded SECP's role in maintaining a fair and transparent marketplace, ensuring investor rights and interests were protected through regulatory safeguards.

The expo showcased the financial sector from stock brokers, commodities brokers, mutual funds, insurance, and micro-finance companies, aiming to promote safe investment alternatives.

The expo celebrated the empowerment of investors, emphasizing the critical importance of investor awareness for a robust financial ecosystem.

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Rawalpindi Chamber PMEX Market Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Imran Khan is once again busy making statements to ..

Imran Khan is once again busy making statements to make the country suffer diplo ..

17 minutes ago
 The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Ec ..

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Economic Performance in 2023

50 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

3 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

3 hours ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

5 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

6 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan