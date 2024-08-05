Open Menu

Modi's Action In IIOJ&K Was A Conspiracy To Change Status Of Disputed Territory: Waqar Mehdi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 09:03 PM

Modi's action in IIOJ&K was a conspiracy to change status of disputed territory: Waqar Mehdi

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh and PPP Sindh chapter's General Secretary Waqar Mehdi on Monday said Modi Government's action of August 05, 2019 was a conspiracy to change special status of disputed territory of Occupied Kashmir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh and PPP Sindh chapter's General Secretary Waqar Mehdi on Monday said Modi Government's action of August 05, 2019 was a conspiracy to change special status of disputed territory of Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement issued on the occasion of Youm e Istehsal Kashmir, former Senator Mehdi said Indian PM Modi was using same tactics in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir like Netanyaho doing against innocent people of Palestine.

Waqar Mehdi said that India wanted to eliminate the special identity, culture and majority of Muslims of Occupied region.

He said that after the abrogation of Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution, domicile has been issued to more than 5 million non-Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that Indian measures to change the population ratio in Occupied territory, were violation of UN resolutions and international laws.

Mehdi said that the people of Pakistan, as always, stood side by side in the struggle of their Kashmiri brothers for the right to self-determination and will continue to do so.

