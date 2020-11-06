UrduPoint.com
Modi's Aggressive Policies Posing Serious Threat To Regional Peace: PTI Leader

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:40 PM

Modi's aggressive policies posing serious threat to regional peace: PTI leader

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Engineer Iftikhar Chaudhry Friday said the Narendra Modi's aggressive policies were posing serious threat to the regional peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Engineer Iftikhar Chaudhry Friday said the Narendra Modi's aggressive policies were posing serious threat to the regional peace.

India was used to interfere in the internal affairs of neighboring countries including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, he said this while talking in the current affairs programme of Radio.

Responding a question on Kashmir issue, he said India was always making false and unsubstantiated claims about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir whereas Pakistan was on the stance that Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

India was unable to control the situation and resistance of Kashmiri people in the occupied valley despite huge military forces there, he added.

He urged that the world must take notice of Indian involvement in the internal affairs of other countries as it would destabilize the balance of power in the region.

