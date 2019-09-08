UrduPoint.com
Modi's Aggressive Posture, Ugly Face Exposed To World: AJK PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Modi's aggressive posture, ugly face exposed to world: AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 08 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan emphasised on Sunday that early peaceful settlement of the lingering Kashmir issue in line with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir was inevitable to restore and maintain ever-lasting peace in South Asia.

Addressing a Kashmir Seminar at Faizan-e-Islam Center in London on Sunday, he said the entire region in particular and world in general would affect from Modi's aggressive designs. The world has now realized Modi's aggressive policies and his ugly face was exposed to the world.

The AJK prime minister said the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go in vain, said a message received here.

Raja Farooq Haider said we did not want a war but capable to thrawt any aggression from Indian side.

He said the Indian government was using brute force and pursuing oppression against the innocent Kashmiris to silence their voice.

He said there was an acute shortage of medicines, food and other commodities in Kashmir. People could not come out from their houses due to curfew and security clampdown. It was the moral obligation of international community to use their influence in lifting curfew, and giving access to international human rights organizations to the occupied valley for assisting Kashmiris.

He lauded the role of overseas Kashmiris, British Parliamentarians and civil society for raising voice against Indian atrocities on the defenseless Kashmiris struggling for their right to self determination.

Speaking on the occasion, British Parliamentarians Lord Nazir Ahmed, Steela Cracy and prominent community leaders strongly condemned Indian PM Narrinder Modi's steps following abrogation of special status of the disputed territory.

They appealed world community to intervene and protect the human rights of the Kashmiri people.

