Modi’s Anti-Pakistan Agenda Backfired Globally: Rana Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Saturday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government promoted hatred and hostility against Pakistan following the Pahalgam incident.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Indian government had made aggressive claims of eliminating Pakistan’s identity, but in reality, they faced embarrassment and defeat.

Commenting on India's failed attempts to malign Pakistan internationally, he said these shameful efforts of Indian government against Pakistan and its institutions, yielded no results. Instead, Pakistan received unexpected diplomatic support from the across the world reflecting growing confidence in its transparency and responsible conduct.

He said that Indian media and political figures continually spread disinformation about Pakistan, even when global media praised Pakistan’s recent handling of sensitive matters.

He emphasized that Pakistan had not reciprocated India’s hate campaign but had confronted it with resolve and maturity.

Sanaullah concluded by calling for unity among political leaders, institutions and the whole nation, urging that the current national morale and international respect should be channeled into positive progress.

