Modi’s Anti-Pakistan Agenda Backfired Globally: Rana Sanaullah
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Saturday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government promoted hatred and hostility against Pakistan following the Pahalgam incident.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Indian government had made aggressive claims of eliminating Pakistan’s identity, but in reality, they faced embarrassment and defeat.
Commenting on India's failed attempts to malign Pakistan internationally, he said these shameful efforts of Indian government against Pakistan and its institutions, yielded no results. Instead, Pakistan received unexpected diplomatic support from the across the world reflecting growing confidence in its transparency and responsible conduct.
He said that Indian media and political figures continually spread disinformation about Pakistan, even when global media praised Pakistan’s recent handling of sensitive matters.
He emphasized that Pakistan had not reciprocated India’s hate campaign but had confronted it with resolve and maturity.
Sanaullah concluded by calling for unity among political leaders, institutions and the whole nation, urging that the current national morale and international respect should be channeled into positive progress.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India failed militarily, politically and diplomatically: Irfan Siddiqui52 seconds ago
-
Operation Banyanum Marsoos united the nation, says Punjab Governor at Convocation54 seconds ago
-
Modi’s anti-Pakistan agenda backfired globally: Rana Sanaullah56 seconds ago
-
Four persons die in separate accidents in Hyderabad11 minutes ago
-
PM Advisor Rana Sanaullah visits to AJK11 minutes ago
-
CM makes history by disbursing Rs 61 billion to 100,000 beneficiaries11 minutes ago
-
Arab summit kicks off in Baghdad21 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Afzal visits house of martyred child to offer condolences21 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif phones Iranian President31 minutes ago
-
CM message on World Telecommunication & Information Society Day41 minutes ago
-
Coordinator to PM lauded US role following Pak-India recent conflict41 minutes ago
-
Boy succumbs to bullet wounds sustained in armed attack on family51 minutes ago