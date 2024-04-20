Modi’s Aug 5, 2019 move exacerbated resentment, alienation in IIOJK: Omar Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah has said that decisions taken by the BJP-led Indian government on August 5, 2019, when it illegally abrogated the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, have exacerbated resentment and alienation in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar Abdullah interpreted Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the BJP would not field candidates from the Kashmir region in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls as proof of the saffron party’s failure to garner support in the region following the decisions made on August 5, 2019.

“It is perplexing why the BJP contested the 2019 elections in J&K, yet now refrains from doing so”, he said, adding, “This signifies an acknowledgement of the BJP’s inability to win over the people of Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019”.

He said the BJP has not exited the electoral arena of the occupied Kashmir Valley but is orchestrating affairs from behind the scenes.

The NC leader underscored the broader struggle against New Delhi’s tyranny and those backed by the BJP. “My battle is not against individuals but against the tyranny of New Delhi and its proxies,” he said.