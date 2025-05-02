Modi's 'authoritarian Policies' Risk South Asian Stability: Barrister Saif
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif has strongly criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of imposing authoritarian rule under the pretext of a "false flag operation."
In a statement, he said that dissent is being crushed in India, with those objecting to the government's actions being targeted.
"In a country that claims to be democratic, freedom of expression has been completely restricted," he said.
Dr. Saif also highlighted a "record increase in human rights violations" and accused Modi of resorting to fascism to justify his policies.
He warned that Modi's promotion of the RSS ideology has endangered regional peace, adding, "No one accepts the false flag operation as reality, and Modi has grown frantic over its failure."
Barrister Dr. Saif asserted that Pakistan's nation and armed forces are fully capable of delivering a befitting response to any Indian adventurism
