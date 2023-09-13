Open Menu

Modi's BJP Can Go To Any Extent To Win General Elections In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Modi's BJP can go to any extent to win general elections in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in India can go to any extent to win the general elections to be held in the country next year.

According to Kashmir Media Service, India has a history of carrying out false flag operations to achieve its nefarious designs and the RSS-backed Modi regime can conduct another one for shoring up sagging electoral fortunes in 2024.

The Modi regime has faced defeat in the polls held in various states and could plan a communal conflict or a cross border attack to rally its Hindutva base ahead of general elections. The BJP-RSS combine can mobilise rabid far-right Hindutva votaries for its selfish electoral gains through another Pulwama-like false flag operation.

The Indian secret agencies have staged several false flag operations to defame Pakistan and malign the Kashmiris' freedom struggle. So-called Pulwama attack, Samjhauta Express blast, Pathankot, Uri, and Indian Air Force Jammu base attacks are some of the false flag operations staged by India in the past.

Even the Indian politicians have said that Pulwama incident of 2019 was orchestrated by the Modi government to win elections. Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has said that the Pulwama incident was orchestrated by the Narendra Modi government for winning the elections.

Over 40 Indian troops were killed after an explosive-laden vehicle rammed into one of the buses of a convoy of Indian Central Reserve Police Force in Pulwama on February 14, 2019. Banerjee said that the blood of Indian soldiers was spilled to 'steal' the elections. She also warned that Modi could stage something similar to influence the next general elections.

Satya Pal Malik, the Modi regime's former Governor in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has already revealed that the Pulwama incident was the result of negligence. He also said that he was told by Modi and Amit Shah to remain silent on the matter. He has hinted at the possibility of another similar incident by the BJP government to win 2024 elections.

The so-called Balakot cross-border attack in 2019 after the Pulwama incident was aimed at whipping up the nationalist sentiments before elections in India.

The Modi government is attempting to equate the Kashmiris' freedom struggle with terrorism through false flag operations and concerted propaganda. The Kashmiris' struggle for securing the right to self-determination is based on the UN charter. Modi will not succeed in his nefarious designs against Pakistan and the Kashmir freedom movement by staging false flag operations. The international community must realize that fascist Modi regime is a threat to global peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Chief Minister Police Governor United Nations Narendra Modi Vehicle Pathankot Jammu Balakot February Border 2019 Media Government Blood Pulwama Attack

Recent Stories

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

1 hour ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

2 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Albania to UAE

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in ..

Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in Cairo

13 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in poll ..

Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

14 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

14 hours ago
 India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka ..

India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan