ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in India can go to any extent to win the general elections to be held in the country next year.

According to Kashmir Media Service, India has a history of carrying out false flag operations to achieve its nefarious designs and the RSS-backed Modi regime can conduct another one for shoring up sagging electoral fortunes in 2024.

The Modi regime has faced defeat in the polls held in various states and could plan a communal conflict or a cross border attack to rally its Hindutva base ahead of general elections. The BJP-RSS combine can mobilise rabid far-right Hindutva votaries for its selfish electoral gains through another Pulwama-like false flag operation.

The Indian secret agencies have staged several false flag operations to defame Pakistan and malign the Kashmiris' freedom struggle. So-called Pulwama attack, Samjhauta Express blast, Pathankot, Uri, and Indian Air Force Jammu base attacks are some of the false flag operations staged by India in the past.

Even the Indian politicians have said that Pulwama incident of 2019 was orchestrated by the Modi government to win elections. Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has said that the Pulwama incident was orchestrated by the Narendra Modi government for winning the elections.

Over 40 Indian troops were killed after an explosive-laden vehicle rammed into one of the buses of a convoy of Indian Central Reserve Police Force in Pulwama on February 14, 2019. Banerjee said that the blood of Indian soldiers was spilled to 'steal' the elections. She also warned that Modi could stage something similar to influence the next general elections.

Satya Pal Malik, the Modi regime's former Governor in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has already revealed that the Pulwama incident was the result of negligence. He also said that he was told by Modi and Amit Shah to remain silent on the matter. He has hinted at the possibility of another similar incident by the BJP government to win 2024 elections.

The so-called Balakot cross-border attack in 2019 after the Pulwama incident was aimed at whipping up the nationalist sentiments before elections in India.

The Modi government is attempting to equate the Kashmiris' freedom struggle with terrorism through false flag operations and concerted propaganda. The Kashmiris' struggle for securing the right to self-determination is based on the UN charter. Modi will not succeed in his nefarious designs against Pakistan and the Kashmir freedom movement by staging false flag operations. The international community must realize that fascist Modi regime is a threat to global peace.