Modi's Blunders Pushed India Into Blind Alley; To End Up In Kashmir's Freedom: PM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Modi's blunders pushed India into blind alley; to end up in Kashmir's freedom: PM

MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said having all of their miscalculated assumptions on Kashmir fallen apart, Narendra Modi's fascist regime had been trapped in a blind alley and the situation would ultimately culminate into the freedom of the occupied valley.

"They are up in a blind alley. If they backtrack, they lose Kashmir. If they prolong (siege in Kashmir), the world is watching them… If they go to the extent of crushing Kashmiri people, it will prompt the world reaction," the prime minister said addressing the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as the country observed Youm-e-Istehsal to mark the first anniversary of Indian illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

Started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and Naat after playing of national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir, the session was chaired by AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir.

The proceedings were attended by AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, and members of the assembly. The Federal cabinet members including Senator Shibli Faraz and Ali Amin Gandapur, Kashmir Committee Chairman Shahryar Afridi, Special Assistant to the PM Moeed Yousuf and others were present in the galleries.

The prime minister, who earlier led a solidarity walk in the AJK capital along with AJK president and PM, said on August 5 last, India had committed a strategic blunder.

He said the situation, which Kashmir was currently going through, would ultimately culminate into the freedom of Kashmir.

