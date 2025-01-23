(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmed Ghazali has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should release Mussarat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Syeda Asia Andrabi from jail before coming to Srinagar's Lal Chowk on January 26 and challenging the Kashmiri people.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that January 26 will be observed as black day in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that he will arrive at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on the so-called Indian Republic Day on January 26 without security is a provocative and political statement.

Ghazali said that Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir is already under the siege of 1 million Indian soldiers which itself shows the world's largest prison.

He said that Narendra Modi should show courage and release Musrat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Syeda Asia Andrabi from Jail before January 26 and allow them to freely hold a public demonstration in Srinagar.

Uzair said that Kashmiri people have never accepted Indian military rule and they will never tolerate Indian military occupation.

"The Kashmiri people have always fought for freedom against Indian oppression and tyranny", he maintained.

He said that January 26 will be observed as Black Day and people of the both sides of the Cease Fire Line and around the world will demonstrate protest.

He appealed to the people of 3 divisions and 10 districts of Azad Kashmir to express unity as a nation by observing a black day against Narendra Modi's challenge to the Kashmiri people on his arrival in Srinagar.

He appealed to protest on January 26 by hoisting black flags, adding that the time has come to expose the dark and brutal face of India to the world.