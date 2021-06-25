UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi's Claim To Restore J&K Statehood 'vague, Against Interest Of Kashmiris': FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:05 PM

Modi's claim to restore J&K statehood 'vague, against interest of Kashmiris': FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said as Kashmiris wanted a full-fledged restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, the claim of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to fulfill such demand "at some opportune time" was entirely "vague and against the interest of Kashmiris"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said as Kashmiris wanted a full-fledged restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, the claim of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to fulfill such demand "at some opportune time" was entirely "vague and against the interest of Kashmiris".

He termed the meeting between Indian prime minister Narendra Modi with Kashmiri leader minus the All Parties Hurriyat Conference a "staged drama and a public relation exercise" to cover the illegal acts of August 5.

"This was a failed attempt on part of the Indian prime minister to mend the tarnished image of his government following the illegal acts of revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir," the foreign minister said here at a press conference.

The foreign minister was referring to Thursday's meeting where Narendra Modi met political figures from Occupied Jammu and Kashmir - the first high-level engagement since August 2019 when India revoked the region's autonomy by scrapping Article 370 of its constitution and ended the special status of J&K.

He said the all-parties conference called by the Indian prime minister exposed the tall claims about normalcy of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir ended up in failure.

He said there existed a wide gulf between the aspirations of Bhartiya Janta Party government and the true representative of Kashmiris who remained "in search of their identity and the basic right of self-determination.

Qureshi said the last two years in J&K were all about the "siege of Kashmiri people" with routine incidents of extrajudicial killings, illegal detentions and abductions.

"India has exercised all tools of State oppression to curb the determination of Kashmiris, however it has failed to subjugate them," he said.

He mentioned that India's illegal act resulted in economic loss with 50 percent of industries closed in the valley.

To a question on India bringing demographic change in J&K, he said since the step would have far-reaching implications, Pakistan had highlighted the matter at highest fora including United Nations General Assembly, UN Security Council, during bilateral interactions of at the levels of prime minister and foreign minister, through parliamentary engagement and Geneva Council of Human Rights.

MORE/

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Prime Minister United Nations Hurriyat Conference Narendra Modi Jammu Geneva August 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

5 minutes ago

Khamenei receives all-Iranian Covid jab

14 seconds ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

16 seconds ago

Kamran Bangash congratulates newly elected represe ..

19 seconds ago

Intercropping technology of IUB, Sichuan Uni inclu ..

2 minutes ago

Body of missing youth found in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.