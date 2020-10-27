(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman, Shehryar Afridi Tuesday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expansionist policies were leading the South Asia region to instability.

Under 'Chanakya doctrine' Indian regime was pushing its expansionist agenda to materialize the evil plan of 'greater India', he said.

He was addressing a seminar at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) � "Black Day: Kashmir and Right to Self-determination. " Shehryar Afridi said "Ghar wapsi" agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, (a hindu extremist organisation) was being implemented by forcefully converting Indian minorities from different ethnic groups including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Dalits to Hinduism.

India's treatment of Nepal and Bangladesh was a proof of its expansionist agenda subverting regional peace, he said, adding the sole objective of RSS goons was to undermine humanity, considering India as the only super power.

Afridi said Pakistan was all for peace and friendship towards its all neighbors but Indian behavior towards all its initiatives had made it difficult for Pakistan to deal with them any further.

He condemned the new black law introduced by Hindutva regime in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that allow sale and purchase of Kashmiri lands to people living in other parts of India.

By this shameful act, he said, India is further consolidating its illegal occupation of IIOJK and ethnic cleansing of indigenous Kashmiris.

"The move was in blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir and also a violation of the UN Charter itself," he said.

Afridi also denounced the cowardly terrorist attack in Peshawar on innocent students, terming it as an Indian ploy to diverting world attention from black day being observed today across the country on 73rd anniversary of Indian occupation of state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that at the time of partition of the sub-continent, all the Kashmiri political leadership had decided their fate with Pakistan.

"Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint between three nuclear capable countries of Pakistan, China and India," he added.

Pakistan would never compromise on its national security and sovereignty which was prerequisites to regional peace, he maintained.

Afridi said the bloodbath in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir would never go unnoticed and unpunished.

Indian forces would definitely see an end to their brutality and Kashmiris will see the dawn of an independence, he said.