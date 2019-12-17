(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday has said that the extremist ideology of Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has spread across his country

In a tweet on social-networking website, the special assistant said that Modi's strategy is a threat to the entire region.

The controversial citizenship law has violated human rights of minorities especially Muslims, she added.The reaction came after foreign media exposed Indian propaganda regarding producing fake website to sprinkle anti-Pakistan content.Earlier, National Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill - which excludes Muslims and targeted at curbing of minorities - in India.

Federal Minister for Special education Shafqat Mehmood tabled the resolution condemning the discriminatory action by India against their minorities.The bill grants nationality to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before 2015.The text of the resolution stated that the House condemns the Indian Citizenship Act.

"The act based on religious biasness is the highlight of India's extremist ideology," read resolution.The resolution also demanded that India cease human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.