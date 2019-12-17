Special Assistant to Prime on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extremist mindset has engulfed the entire India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extremist mindset has engulfed the entire India.

In series of tweets , she however, warned that Modi's extremist mindset poses a grave threat to regional peace.

The Special Assistant said Indian controversial Citizenship Act has trampled the rights of minorities especially the Muslims.

Firdous Ashiq Awan regretted the use of barbaric violence against the students protesting against the bigoted and discriminatory citizenship act.

The horrendous violence is humiliation of humanity and a slap on the so called democratic face of India,she said.

Sharing a picture of an Indian female student standing firm against a policeman, Firdous Ashiq Awan said the courageous girl has become a symbol of resistance against oppression and fascism.