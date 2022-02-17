UrduPoint.com

Modi's Extremist Policy Not Good For Minorities, Region: Asim

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Modi's extremist policy not good for minorities, region: Asim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Air Marshal (Retd), Asim Suleiman on Wednesday said that Modi's government extremist policy is not good for the minorities and the whole region.

India was moving towards extremism which will have negative impact on the region, he said while talking to a private television channel. There is no democracy in India, he said.

Commenting on Indian defense budget, he said India is spending a huge amount on defense sector. Despite less financial resources, he said Pakistan Air Force is fully capable to counter any misadventure of enemy country.

He said Pakistan has modern fighter aircraft and professionally sound air staff. In reply to a question about progress in space field, he said, we are working on various advance field.

