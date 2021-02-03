UrduPoint.com
Modi's Fascist Agenda Is Exposed To The World: Khan Jamali

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Modi's fascist agenda is exposed to the world: Khan Jamali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Mir Khan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Wednesday said that Hindu fascist agenda of Modi and RSS have been exposed in World.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), MNA Muhammad Khan Jamali said Indian actions in occupied Kashmir and Indian Muslims, the anti-citizenship bill has made clear the intentions of Hindu extremists.

72 years ago United Nation (UN) approved resolution that right of self-determination would be given to the people of Kashmir, he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stands with Kashmiris, he said, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan was highlighting the cause of Kashmir at each International forum so that freedom of Kashmir could be gained.

Mir Khan Muhammad Khan Jamali said United National should take notice of Indian forces torture on the Kashmiri people, children, women and old men.

He said Pakistani people stand with Pak Army which gave a clear message to the world thatwe are all on the same page against the enemies of the country and for the protection of national security.

