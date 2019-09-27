UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi's Fascist Agenda To Be Exposed At All Forums: Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:58 PM

Modi's fascist agenda to be exposed at all forums: Gandapur

Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Friday said that Modi's fascist agenda will be exposed at all the international forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Friday said that Modi's fascist agenda will be exposed at all the international forums.

In a statement he said that India had converted Kashmir world's biggest jail on the earth.

He said that Indian forces had arrested around 13,000 innocent Kashmiris and shifted to them in various jails of India after August 5 action.

He said that Indian step of August 5 was an attempt to commit genocide against Kashmiris.

The Minister said that indigenous freedom of Kashmiris cannot be suppressed through use of state terrorism by the Indian forces.

He said 100,000 Kashmiris were martyred, 30,000 women were raped and thousands of youth were tortured in the last 70 years.

Related Topics

India World Jail Gilgit Baltistan August Women All

Recent Stories

6 seconds ago

Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) to ..

2 minutes ago

Special persons take out rally to express solidari ..

2 minutes ago

China mulling to reduce poverty through industrial ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Innovation Park to launch region&#039;s fi ..

15 minutes ago

Interactive talks pique consumer interest at Citys ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.