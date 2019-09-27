Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Friday said that Modi's fascist agenda will be exposed at all the international forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Friday said that Modi's fascist agenda will be exposed at all the international forums.

In a statement he said that India had converted Kashmir world's biggest jail on the earth.

He said that Indian forces had arrested around 13,000 innocent Kashmiris and shifted to them in various jails of India after August 5 action.

He said that Indian step of August 5 was an attempt to commit genocide against Kashmiris.

The Minister said that indigenous freedom of Kashmiris cannot be suppressed through use of state terrorism by the Indian forces.

He said 100,000 Kashmiris were martyred, 30,000 women were raped and thousands of youth were tortured in the last 70 years.