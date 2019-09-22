(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Sunday said that Modi's fascist agenda will be exposed on his arrival in Houston.

He expresses these views while addressing an event organized by the Houston Humanitarian Foundation in US city of Houston, said a statements issued here on Sunday.

He said that more people will protest against Indian Prime Minister than those who will participate in his public gathering.