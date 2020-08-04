UrduPoint.com
Modi's Fascist Govt Keeps Nazi Philosophy Alive: Mazari

Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:34 PM

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen M Mazari on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi's Hindutva supremacist government kept the Nazi philosophy alive as its illegal military siege of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was completing one year of a war crime and marking it with a curfew even

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen M Mazari on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi's Hindutva supremacist government kept the Nazi philosophy alive as its illegal military siege of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was completing one year of a war crime and marking it with a curfew even.

The military siege of 5 August 2019 was still continuing, she said in a tweet. "Modi's fascist panic at its peak", the minister added.

Shireen Mazari, in another tweet, said the international human rights organizations had consistently highlighted the Hindutva supremacist fascist Modi government's human rights abuses in the IIOJK, especially after its illegal action on August 5, 2019 scrapping the special constitutional status of the held valley.

