UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi's Fascist Ideology Betraying Philosophy Of India's Founding Fathers: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:22 PM

Modi's fascist ideology betraying philosophy of India's founding fathers: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Tuesday that Hindu extremism has reached its height in India under fascist Modi-regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Tuesday that Hindu extremism has reached its height in India under fascist Modi-regime.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said Narendar Modi's fascist ideology is betraying the philosophy of India's founding fathers and Indian society stands divided and the minorities were facing worst kind of situation.

The Special Assistant said the massacre of innocent Muslims is a clear message to the Indian minorities that their lives and properties were not safe in Modi's India.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, however, said the bloodshed of Muslims in Delhi has laid the foundation of the breakup of India.

She said the killing of innocent Muslims by groups of Hindu goons has once again validated the two nation theory.�The Special Assistant said the blood of Muslims being spilled in India is proving true the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam. She said that it was not the first time that the Muslims were being persecuted and massacred in India.

Related Topics

India Delhi Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Muslim Blood

Recent Stories

Over 2 in 3 (70%) Pakistanis believe that the gove ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan-Thailand ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matc ..

13 minutes ago

Rouhani Invites Putin to Astana Three Summit in Ir ..

11 minutes ago

Novosibirsk-Moscow Flight Lands in Perm Over 'Bomb ..

11 minutes ago

Famine in Yemen Averted After Massive Aid Shipment ..

15 minutes ago

Above-average temperatures likely around the World ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.