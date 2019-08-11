ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the ferocity and brutality of Indian Prime Minister Naredra Modi with nine million guns of troops could not deprive Kashmiris of their right (to self-determination).

Dr Firdous, in a series of tweets, said preventing the Kashmiri Muslims from performing worship and religious obligations was the death of a secular India.

The world community should not become a silent spectator and stop extremist Indian Modis by advocating the rule of law based on truth and principles, she added.

She said supporting Kashmiris for their constitutional and democratic rights was in fact standing up for truth, law and democracy.

"We salute the Kashmiris, who are rendering great sacrifices. Their passion and commitment to their (freedom) mission has defeated India," Dr Firdous said.

While paying homage to the Kashmiri women, she said, "The sacrifices of mothers, sisters and daughters of Kashmir will be written in golden words in the history. We are proud of them."She said Pakistan would continue backing Kashmiris till their independence (from Indian subjugation). "Our relationship with Kashmiris is based on Tawheed (belief in Oneness of the Almighty).