UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi's Ferocity With 9 M Guns Can't Deprive Kashmiris Of Their Right: Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 04:20 PM

Modi's ferocity with 9 m guns can't deprive Kashmiris of their right: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the ferocity and brutality of Indian Prime Minister Naredra Modi with nine million guns of troops could not deprive Kashmiris of their right (to self-determination).

Dr Firdous, in a series of tweets, said preventing the Kashmiri Muslims from performing worship and religious obligations was the death of a secular India.

The world community should not become a silent spectator and stop extremist Indian Modis by advocating the rule of law based on truth and principles, she added.

She said supporting Kashmiris for their constitutional and democratic rights was in fact standing up for truth, law and democracy.

"We salute the Kashmiris, who are rendering great sacrifices. Their passion and commitment to their (freedom) mission has defeated India," Dr Firdous said.

While paying homage to the Kashmiri women, she said, "The sacrifices of mothers, sisters and daughters of Kashmir will be written in golden words in the history. We are proud of them."She said Pakistan would continue backing Kashmiris till their independence (from Indian subjugation). "Our relationship with Kashmiris is based on Tawheed (belief in Oneness of the Almighty).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Democracy Firdous Ashiq Awan Independence Women Sunday Gold Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

5 hours ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

5 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain performs Eid Al Adha praye ..

5 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.