Modi's Foreign Policy Has Failed Miserably: Former DS

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Modi's foreign policy has failed miserably: Former DS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Former Defense Secretary, Lieutenant General, retired, Asif Yaseen Malik said on Wednesday that the Modi's foreign policy has failed miserably.

He said that the policies being pursued by Modi-led BJP government in India are posing threat not only to Muslims, but to the entire region, reported by Radio Pakistan.

India's deteriorating relations with its neighbors indicates India's failed diplomacy and its irresponsible attitude towards regional peace and security, he added.

Former Defense Secretary said that unfortunately, the global community, including European Union (EU) and the United States (US), has kept mum over massive human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied and Kashmir due to their strategic gains.

Meanwhile, cases of rape, targeted killing of Muslims and massive human rights violations have increased manifold during the current regime of Narendra Modi.  He said Modi regime wants to divert attention of the world from its internal crises through cheap tactics, while the genie of Indian supremacy is back into the bottle.

