UrduPoint.com

Modi's Govt Uses Pegasus Spyware To Snoop On Political Adversaries, Journalists

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Modi's govt uses Pegasus spyware to snoop on political adversaries, journalists

The Indian government led by Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which had acquired spyware from Israel as part of a weapon purchase deal in 2017, is using it to witch-hunting of the political leaders, human rights activists and journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Indian government led by Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which had acquired spyware from Israel as part of a weapon purchase deal in 2017, is using it to witch-hunting of the political leaders, human rights activists and journalists.

Richmond-based gastroenterologist Dr Lokesh Vuyurru, an Indian-American doctor, has moved a lawsuit in a United States court against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and business tycoon Gautam Adani on a host of issues, including spying of the political figures along with other Indians through use of Pegasus spyware.

The US District Court for the District of Columbia, on September 1, issued summons to all these leaders, along with several others, which were served on them in India earlier this year.

The New York Times when reported earlier this year that India had acquired Pegasus from Israel as part of a defence deal in 2017, it stirred heated debate in the Indian parliament, creating a political storm over fresh allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government bought Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to snoop on its critics.

According to leading Indian media outlets, the Hindu and the Wire and international tv channels like the BBC and Al Jazeera, the opposition parties had accused the Indian government of lying to the parliament and misleading the House.

The main opposition Congress, early this year, called for a "privilege motion" in the parliament - used in instances when members were accused of committing a breach of privilege - against Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for "deliberately misleading the House".

"The government, on the floor of the House, always maintained that it had nothing to do with the Pegasus spyware and it never bought the spyware from the NSO Group.

.. in light of the revelations it appears that the Modi government has misled the parliament and the Supreme Court," Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, wrote in a letter to the Speaker, the Indian media said.

Last year, Indian media outlet 'The Wire' reported that some 160 Indians, including prominent activists, lawyers and politicians, were spied on by using the Pegasus malware.

Pegasus infects iPhones and Android devices, allowing operators to extract messages, photos and emails, record calls and secretly activate microphones.

An investigation by a global consortium of media outlets showed how the malware was used by governments around the world to hack phones of dissidents. The targets' phone numbers were on a database believed to be of interest to clients of Israeli firm the NSO.

The NSO was also accused of cyber-attacks against Indian journalists and activists to interrupt covering of human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and against Indian minorities etc.

But the Indian government was continuously resisting the demand for an independent inquiry against illegal use of Pegasus spyware by the main political parties like Congress and others to show real face of the fascist Hindutva regime.

With the use of spyware, according to different Indian media reports, more than 1,000 Indian numbers were illegally taped and monitored, and even the inner circle of BJP and independent journalists were monitored through the spyware for curbing the dissenting voices.

Subsequently, at least 40 journalists covering rights violations in the IIOJK and atrocities against minorities were targeted. Similarly, nine leftists and low caste Hindus (Dalits) were also monitored through the Pegasus spyware leading to their arrest between June 2018 to October 2020.

Related Topics

India Storm Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister World Technology Business Israel Parliament Lawyers Narendra Modi Doctor Jammu Sabha Columbia Circle New York United States June September October Congress 2017 2018 2020 Media TV All From Government Weapon Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Pentagon Confirms Policy Team Reviewing US Militar ..

Pentagon Confirms Policy Team Reviewing US Military Information Operations - Spo ..

9 minutes ago
 Court exempts Shehbaz, son from personal appearanc ..

Court exempts Shehbaz, son from personal appearance

9 minutes ago
 Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, batters Turks and C ..

Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, batters Turks and Caicos

9 minutes ago
 Palestinian medical team organizes free medical ca ..

Palestinian medical team organizes free medical camp for flood affectees in Kula ..

10 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin COO Says Sees Reluctance of Supply ..

Lockheed Martin COO Says Sees Reluctance of Supply Chain to Engage in Long-Term ..

12 minutes ago
 Academic, sports topper to be made honorary DC for ..

Academic, sports topper to be made honorary DC for one day

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.